Move over, meatballs and manicotti, because Croatia has a new culinary champion taking Europe by storm – and his name is Baby Lasagna! This charismatic singer, whose real name is Marko Purišić, has whipped up a winning recipe for Eurovision success with his catchy tune “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.”

Baby Lasagna isn’t just another contender at this year’s competition. He’s become a red-hot favorite, with betting odds placing Croatia at the top spot! His song, a quirky blend of pop and Balkan influences, has gone viral, with millions of views online. It’s the perfect Eurovision concoction – full of energy, unexpected twists, and a chorus that will get stuck in your head for days (in a good way, of course).

But what if the unthinkable happens? What if Baby Lasagna takes home the Eurovision trophy for Croatia? This would be a historic moment for the country, which has never won the competition despite participating for 30 years. And more importantly, it would mean Croatia gets to host Eurovision next year!

Here’s where things get exciting. Croatia has a plethora of amazing venues that could stage this glitzy song battle. However, for pure Eurovision magic, there’s one place that stands out – the Zagreb Arena. This massive indoor stadium can hold over 20,000 people, enough to create an electrifying atmosphere for thousands of Eurovision fans.

Imagine the spectacle: dazzling lights, a roaring crowd, and delegations from all over Europe vying for Eurovision glory. Zagreb Arena would be the perfect stage for Croatia to showcase its culture, hospitality, and of course, its newfound love for a certain lasagna-loving singer.

So, will Baby Lasagna bring home the bacon, err, lasagna, for Croatia? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure – Eurovision 2025 in Zagreb, hosted by a triumphant Croatia, would be a celebration of music, fun, and maybe even a slice (or two) of lasagna!

