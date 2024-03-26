The Netherlands: Humphrey Campell passes away aged 66

We have some sad news from The Netherlands today, the 1992 Dutch Eurovision representative Humphrey Campell has passed away today aged 66.

Humphey Campbell who was born in Suriname, represented The Netherlands at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘ Wijs me de weg‘ achieving an honorable 9th place in the competition.

Ruth Jacott (Netherlands 1993) accompanied Humphrey on stage as a backing vocalist in Malmo , the following year when she represented the Netherlands at Eurovision 1993 he accompanied her on stage as a backing vocalist in Millstreet.

We would like to convey our sincere condelence’s to Humphrey Campbell’s family and friends in these distressful times. RIP.

Source: NOS

Photo credit: NOS