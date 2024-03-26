Tonight: Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Running Orders reveal

Good morning Europe, this is Malmo calling! Get your spread sheets out as the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Running Orders will be unveiled today.

Join us this evening at 18:00 CET as the EBU and SVT are set to resolve one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest by unveiling the Running Orders for the two Semi-finals. We will get to know which country will perform in which position during the shows, which countries will open and close the galas etc.

How to watch?

The reveal will take place via the official Eurovision Song Contest official YouTube channel. You can watch live at 18:00 CET via the following channels below:

Semi-final #1

Semi-final #2

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

