Eurovision 2024: Seven Pre-Parties scheduled to be held

A total of seven Eurovision 2024 Pre-parties are scheduled to be held in the coming weeks in the lead up to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. Many of this year’s Eurovision acts will be travelling throughout Europe and gracing the parties in order to promote their respective Eurovision entries and meeting and greeting the assembled fans and media.

Get your dancing shoes out as the Eurovsiion glitz, glam and glitter is about to hit the continent as the Eurovision 2024 Pre-Party season is set to kick off this week in the majestic Spanish capital city of Madrid.

This year Eurovision fans will be in for a treat as there will be a total of 7 Eurovision Pre Parties held across the continent: Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo.

Apart from this year’s Eurovision acts a grand line up of former Eurovision acts and national final acts will be gracing the parties too. Stockholm and Oslo will be joining the Eurovision Pre-Party family for the very first time along with Copenhagen. Whilst London, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Madrid will be holding their annual pre-parties as is custom.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

