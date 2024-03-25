UK: Olly Alexander joins forces with Benjamin Ingrosso with ‘Kite’

The 2024 UK’s Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexaneder has joined forces with the 2018 Swedish Eurovision representative Ingrosso and have released a new version of ‘Kite.

In the lead up to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, the British Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander has joined forces with Benjamin Ingrosso (Sweden 2018) and released a new version of Benjamin’s latest single ‘Kite’:

Benjamin Ingrosso says:

Can’t wait for people to hear this track. I’ve been a big fan of Olly’s music for many years and it feels very exciting to be releasing a song together with him now. Olly is an incredible person as well and extremely talented creative who I feel has added an amazing dimension to ‘Kite’.

Olly Alexander says:

When I first heard Kite, it made me feel sunny and happy, thank you Benjamin! It was a great experience working together, he’s a really sweet guy and I’m excited to be on this gem of a song.”

The official press release reads:

Drawing from their diverse musical backgrounds, Benjamin and Olly infuse “Kite” with a vibrant blend of classic Swedish pop, soulful melodies, and modern influences. The result is a breathtaking journey through sound that captures the essence of their infectious talent and undeniable charisma. Written by Benjamin himself, along with acclaimed songwriters Anya (Kylie Minogue), Jon Shave (Britney Spears, Zayn), Salem Al-Fakir, and Vincent Pontare, and produced by Jon Shave and Vargas & Lagola (Avicii, Madonna, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga), “Kite” is a soaring anthem of euphoria and freedom, capturing the exhilarating feeling of a new encounter and the endless possibilities it brings. It’s about embracing life as a thrilling journey, a vibrant party, and the pursuit of love. Fans can expect to experience the magic of “Kite” live as Benjamin embarks on his “Better Days Tour 2024,” spanning the UK and Europe which kicks off in Germany on 1st April with stops in the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Spain, Finland, as well as a sensational headline performance at Heaven in London, UK on 4th April before heading for a mammoth summer run in Sweden.

Source: Universal Music Sweden

Photo credit: Universal Music Sweden