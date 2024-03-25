Eurovision 2024: Mamma Mia! Italy Surges in the Betting Odds

Get ready to grab your glittery microphone and dust off your air guitar, Eurovision fanatics! The contest is heating up, and according to Eurovision betting experts Oddschecker, there’s been a dramatic shakeup in the odds for this year’s winner.

Move over Ukraine, because Italy has just waltzed their way to the number 2 spot! This dramatic rise comes after weeks of speculation about their entry. Could we be seeing a return to the operatic glory that once dominated the competition?

Italy’s Angelina Mango‘s odds to belt the Eurovision 2024 Grand Prix are shortening swiftly she is currently in joint #2 with Ukraine.

But don’t count out our previous favorites just yet! Ukraine remains a strong contender at number 3, with their hopeful anthem “Teresa & Maria” by Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil. Switzerland and Netherlands round out the top 5, both looking to snag that coveted Eurovision trophy.

Belgium, Greece and Israel follow in 6th, 7th and 8th place respectively with France and Sweden completing the Top 10 in the current betting odds.

Here’s a breakdown of the current top 5 contenders according to Oddschecker (as of 25 March):

Rank Country Odds 1 Croatia 3/1 2 Italy 11/2 3 Ukraine 11/2 4 Switzerland 7/1 5 Netherlands 10/1

Croatia continues to lead the betting odds, with their unique techno/heavy metal/trap/pop fusion song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasagna capturing the imagination of bookmakers and fans alike. Will their humorous exploration of youth emigration resonate with voters across Europe?

Italy’s dramatic rise suggests their entry might be something special. With bookmakers slashing their odds, we can expect a powerful performance that will have all of Europe swaying along.

Ukraine’s poignant song about hope is sure to tug at heartstrings, while Switzerland and the Netherlands always bring their A-game to Eurovision.

Angelina Mango was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2024 and will represent Italy at Eurovision 2024 with her entry ‘La Noia’.

With just weeks to go until the competition, these odds are sure to keep on shifting as we get closer to the big night. So grab your Eurovision snacks, stock up on flags, and get ready to cheer on your favorite country! This year’s contest promises to be one for the ages.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden,

Source: oddcheckers

Photo credit: