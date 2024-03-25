Belgium: Can Mustii give Belgium its 2nd Eurovision victory in Malmo?

Belgium is ready to set the Eurovision stage alight this year with Mustii, their chosen artist. This charismatic performer, known for his flamboyant style and catchy tunes, is no stranger to the spotlight. But can he bring home the coveted Eurovision trophy for Belgium?

Belgium has a long and interesting Eurovision history, with their first participation dating back to 1956. They’ve had their fair share of near misses and memorable moments, most recently with Gustaph‘s incredible performance last year. Gustaph’s energetic number secured him a well-deserved spot in the top 10, reigniting Belgium’s Eurovision passion.

This year, Mustii takes the reins, armed with his song “Before the Party’s Over.” The track, a pulsating dance anthem with a touch of melancholic reflection, is already generating a buzz. The official music video is a visual feast, bursting with glitter, dramatic lighting, and Mustii’s captivating stage presence.

Belgium is gearing up in full steam for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, and their weapon of choice is the dynamic singer and actor Musti (real name Thomas Mustin). Internally selected by broadcaster RTBF, Musti is all set to conquer the European audience.

Musti is a 33-year-old entertainer with over a decade of experience. This year, Musti isn’t going solo. He’s bringing the party atmosphere with his song “Before the Party’s Over.” The track features not just Musti’s powerful vocals, but also a chorus created from fan submissions! Talk about bringing Europe together!

While Belgium currently sits at a promising 6th place in the Eurovision betting odds, according to Oddcheckers, the competition is strong. Powerhouse nations like Ukraine and Italy are always strong contenders, and other unique entries are sure to capture hearts.

With his undeniable talent, captivating energy, and a song that’s both catchy and thought-provoking, Mustii has all the ingredients for a showstopping Eurovision performance. Whether he clinches the win or not, one thing’s for sure: Belgium is guaranteed to bring the party to Eurovision 2024.

