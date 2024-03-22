The City of Malmo is working from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary Eurovision Song Contest with a grand line up of musical side events scheduled to be held at the Eurovision Village, Eurovision Street and throughout the city celebrating music. A large number of former Eurovision and Melodifestivalen acts are expected to grace the various stages.

Malmo is all set to welcome Eurovision fans and visitors with open arms when the Eurovision bandwagon lands in the city for the third time.

There will be a total of three special stages spread out at the Eurovision Village: the Euphoria Stage, the Tattoo Stage and the Dancing Queen Stage.

The Euphoria Stage

The heartbeat and nucleus point of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo will be in located at the heart of the Eurovision Village at Folkets Park. where thousands of fans will be gathering and enjoying various activites. The Euphoria Stage will be set up at the Eurovision Village, here the most celebrated and well known will be gracing the stage.

Malena Ernman (Sweden 2009) will inaugurate the Eurovision Village program on the Euphoria Stage. She is set to perform with the Malmo Gospel Choir Group! Live shows will be held here with a bevy of former Eurovision stars taking the stage including:

GO_A Band (Ukraine 2021)

(Ukraine 2021) Frans (Sweden 2016)

(Sweden 2016) Dotter (Melodifestivalen)

(Melodifestivalen) Shirley Clamp (Melodifestivalen)

More details and a full program of events will be disclosed in April. A large number of Eurovision stars both from the past and present will be gracing the Euphoria Stage in Malmo, their names will be confirmed in due course.

The Tattoo Stage

The Tattoo Stage will be the place where new talent and lesser known acts will be given the opportunity to shine and showcase their musical talent.

The Dancing Queen Stage

The Dancing Queen Stage will be also located at the Eurovision Village. A Eurovision themed roller disco for both young and old will be taking place here with a grand line up of Swedish and foreign DJ’s.

Karin Karlsson ( Eurovision 2024 Managing Event Manager/City of Malmo) says:

For us, this is an opportunity to celebrate diversity together and to reinforce what we believe in: that music can unite us. The city’s stakeholders have shown great commitment to participate in creating programmes – from independent cultural life, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, to meeting places such as community centres and shopping centres.

The Eurovision Village will be running from 04-11 May at the Folkets Park in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: City of Malmo/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: SVT/ Stina Stjernkvist