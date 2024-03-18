Sweden, the undisputed champion of Eurovision with a record-breaking seven victories, is gearing up to host the iconic song contest for the seventh time in 2024!

This is a testament to the nation’s deep love for music and its enthusiastic embrace of Eurovision’s vibrant spirit. From the cobbled streets of Stockholm to the buzzing modernity of Malmö, Sweden is ready to throw open its arms and celebrate music with fans from all corners of the globe.

Sweden’s Eurovision history is a glittering tapestry woven with unforgettable moments. Past contests held in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016) pulsated with energy, leaving audiences spellbound by dazzling performances and innovative staging. Malmö, too, has twice played the role of a gracious host (1992, 2013), captivating hearts with its unique blend of Scandinavian charm and modern flair. Gothenburg‘s 1985 edition added another layer of vibrancy, showcasing Sweden’s diverse musical landscape.

This year, Malmö takes center stage once more, promising an unforgettable Eurovision experience. The city, with its rich musical heritage and welcoming atmosphere, is the perfect setting for aspiring artists and passionate fans to come together. Sweden’s renowned knack for creating spectacular shows ensures a contest filled with visual treats and heart-stopping musical moments.

Sweden’s Eurovision dominance isn’t just about victories – it’s about fostering a love for music that transcends borders. From the infectious melodies of ABBA to the electro-pop brilliance of Loreen (winner in 2013 and again in 2023!), Swedish music has consistently captivated the world. With Eurovision 2024, Sweden gets to share its musical passion once again, offering a platform for international talent and creating a celebration of unity through song.

So, get ready for a Eurovision extravaganza unlike any other! Sweden, the champion and host, promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, passion, and a touch of Scandinavian magic. Get your flags ready, because in 2024, the Eurovision party is happening in Sweden!

Sweden in Eurovision

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 07, 09 and 11 May.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU