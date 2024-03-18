Eurovision fans coming to Malmo for Eurovision 2024 are in for a fantastic and once in a lifetime experience! ABBA World will be hitting Malmo for two weeks inviting all ABBA and Eurovision fans both old and young to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Waterloo’ in true style!

The official press release reads:

Calling all ABBA fans around the world – for two weeks only, ABBA World opens its doors in this year’s Eurovision city, Malmö! Fifty years after ABBA’s international breakthrough with ‘Waterloo’ in Eurovision Song Contest, we want to celebrate this milestone together with all the fans.

For the first time in the history of ABBA, fans will now be able to experience all the different parts of ABBA under one roof during Eurovision in Malmö, Sweden. Opening its doors on the 29th of April, ABBA World invites both new and old fans to explore parts of ABBA The Museum, ABBA Voyage, Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! The Party and Polar Music International all at once. Spread across two floors, this mini-exhibition and pop up experience will create a space for ABBA fans across the globe to meet, share and create memories together showcasing both the past and present of ABBA. Placed in the central parts of Malmö, ABBA World will be open for visitors for two weeks only at Södergatan 28 between 29th of April and 12th of May. Sign up for more information to join the celebration of ‘Waterloo’ in Malmö this spring! ABBA The Museum ABBA The Museum is no ordinary museum. It’s not just about the original costumes, gold records and other wonderful items – it’s about you! Feel what it’s like to be onstage with ABBA, to sing in the Polar Studio or try your knowledge in an ABBA quiz. Walk In. Dance Out. ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage opened in May 2022 at the purpose-built ABBA Arena, located at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Blending cutting edge technology, spectacular lighting and some of the most beloved songs ever written, ABBA take to the stage as digital avatars, backed by today’s finest musicians.

MAMMA MIA!

Since opening in London’s West End, the exhilarating smash-hit musical MAMMA MIA! has become a global phenomenon and been turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!



MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

In 2016, “Mamma Mia! The Party” had its world premiere in Stockholm. Some years later, it opened in London and in September 2024 it’s time for Rotterdam. With 1 million+ guests already enchanted by sold-out party nights, immerse yourself in an evening of singing, dancing, and dining, all set to the tunes of ABBA.

POLAR MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

With over 60 years in the music business, Polar Music acts as the guardian of ABBA’s catalogue. ABBA’s music is enjoyed around the clock, all over the world. Not a bad result for a tiny label that started out with a group of Swedish folk musicians in the early 1960s

Source: Universal Music Sweden

Photo credit: Universal Music Sweden/ Bengt H Malmqvist