The EBU and the Eurovision 2024 host broadcaster have announced some major changes for the 2024 Eurovision edition.

One of the major changes at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be that the BIG 5 countries (Spain, UK, Germany, France and Italy) and host nation Sweden will be performing live during the Semi-finals. Eurovision fans won’t have to wait until the interval of the show to watch these entries, as they will be performed live in between the other performances.

In previous years we only saw a short clip of the BIG 5 performances during the interval of the Semi-finals. Now we will be able to see the full live performance during the Semi-finals.

Semi-final #1

Germany

UK

Sweden

Semi-final #2

Spain

Italy

France

Ebba Adielsson (ESC 2024 Executive Producer/SVT) says: