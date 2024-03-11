The EBU and the Eurovision 2024 host broadcaster have announced some major changes for the 2024 Eurovision edition.
One of the major changes at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be that the BIG 5 countries (Spain, UK, Germany, France and Italy) and host nation Sweden will be performing live during the Semi-finals. Eurovision fans won’t have to wait until the interval of the show to watch these entries, as they will be performed live in between the other performances.
In previous years we only saw a short clip of the BIG 5 performances during the interval of the Semi-finals. Now we will be able to see the full live performance during the Semi-finals.
Semi-final #1
- Germany
- UK
- Sweden
Semi-final #2
- Spain
- Italy
- France
We think that this change gives the Big Five countries and the host country a fairer playing field in the Grand Final, as they now have the opportunity to perform “for real” on stage in the Semi-Finals. It is also a win for both the audience in the arena and the viewers at home, in that they get to see all the acts competing this year live before the Grand Final.
Martin Österdahl (ESC Executive Supervisor) says:
Finally we get to see Europe’s largest countries and the hosts perform their songs in full in the Semi-Finals, meaning there’s even more entertainment for fans and viewers and, like all the qualifiers, the Big 5 and host country now get to perform their songs live twice on the Eurovision stage.
Source: EBU/SVT
Source: EBU/SVT