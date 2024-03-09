Watch now: Melodifestivalen 2024 Grand Final in Sweden

Sweden

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 9, 2024 7:30 pm 393 views

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2024 concludes tonight in Stockholm with its Grand Final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch  the Melodifestivalen 2024  Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

The Grand Final of Meldifestivalen 2024 will be held at the Friends Arena in Stockholm . A total of 12 acts will be competing in the Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The winner of the competition will represent Sweden at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo.

The 2024 Swedish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined international jury/ public televoting deliberation.

The international juries at this year’s Melodifestivalen will be from the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Iceland, Malta, Serbia and Germany.

Participants

  1. When I’m GoneMaria Sur
  2. Back To My RootsJay Smith
  3. Awful LiarLisa Ajax
  4. Heroes Are CallingSmash Into Pieces
  5. Give My Heart A BreakCazzi Opeia
  6. LightAnnika Wickihalder
  7. UnforgettableMarcus & Martinus
  8. It’s Not Easy to Write a Love SongDotter
  9. Que SeraMedina
  10. DragonLIAMOO
  11. EffortlessJacqline
  12. Happy That You Found MeDanny Saucedo

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 consists of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

Carina Berg has the grand honour of hosting the the Swedish national selection- Melodifestivalen 2024.

  • 03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
  • 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
  • 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
  • 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
  • 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
  • 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Related posts