Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2024 concludes tonight in Stockholm with its Grand Final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch the Melodifestivalen 2024 Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The Grand Final of Meldifestivalen 2024 will be held at the Friends Arena in Stockholm . A total of 12 acts will be competing in the Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The winner of the competition will represent Sweden at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo.

The 2024 Swedish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined international jury/ public televoting deliberation.

The international juries at this year’s Melodifestivalen will be from the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Iceland, Malta, Serbia and Germany.

Participants

When I’m Gone – Maria Sur Back To My Roots – Jay Smith Awful Liar – Lisa Ajax Heroes Are Calling – Smash Into Pieces Give My Heart A Break – Cazzi Opeia Light – Annika Wickihalder Unforgettable – Marcus & Martinus It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song – Dotter Que Sera – Medina Dragon – LIAMOO Effortless – Jacqline Happy That You Found Me – Danny Saucedo

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 consists of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

Carina Berg has the grand honour of hosting the the Swedish national selection- Melodifestivalen 2024.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT