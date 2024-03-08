Croatia: Baby Lasagna releases the official music video of ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’

The 2024 Croatian Eurovision hopeful, Baby Lasagna, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’.

Baby Lasagna will have the grand honour of representing Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’. He is currently the bookies’ hot favourite to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix next May. Baby Lasagna’s Eurovision entry has gone viral both at home in Croatia and overseas.

Check out the official music video of the 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry:

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Photo credit: HRT