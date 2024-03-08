UK: Olly Alexander performs ‘Dizzy’ at VEVO Studio

Olly Alexander, the 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, has perfomed his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’ on the VEVO Studio.

We bring you Olly Alexander’s very first live performance of his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’ at the VEVO Studio.

Olly Alexander was selected via an internal selection to fly the UK’s flag at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Olly will be gracing the ONE Show on BBC One tonight to talk all things Eurovision. The show will broadcast on BBC One at 20:00 CET.

Source: VEVO Studio YouTube/ BBC

Photo credit: VEVO Studio YouTube