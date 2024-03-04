Austria: Kaleen releases the official video of Eurovision entry ‘We Will Rave’

The 2024 Austrian Eurovision hopeful, Kaleen, has premiered the official music of her Eurovision entry ‘We Will Rave’.

Kaleen was selected via an internal selection in order to represent Austria at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. She will be flying to Malmo with her entry ‘We Will Rave‘. She has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry today:

Kaleen has been involved both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and Eurovision Song Contest several time and with numerous countries. She will be heading to Malmo with a techno inspired pop song. The 29 year old hails from Upper Austria.

Kaleen says:

Following up on the successful collaboration with Rankin in London, the music video was shot with his team in Los Angeles in the beginning of February. The rainy and cold weather made the atmosphere for the music video even better. On the day, we spent about 12 hours shooting on 5 different sets in a kind of warehouse in the south of Los Angeles. The video is supposed to show the darker, ecstatic, yet positive energy of ‘We Will Rave’. It should make you want to get up and dance to it.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 55 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2023 Teya & Salena represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Who the hell is Edgar?‘.

Source: ORF

Photo credit: ORF