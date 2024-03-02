Good evening Europe, good morning Australia, this is Karlstad calling! Live from central Sweden SVT broadcasted Heat number 5 of Melodifestivalen 2024, the Swedish national selection to Eurovision. We have more lucky acts! With four more qualified entries the line-up for the Grand Final is therefore complete.

The most followed national selection to the Eurovision Song Contest is running towards the final stretch. Only one show to go and we will know who will represent this year’s host country in May in Malmö. Six new hopeful acts jumped on stage tonight vying for a qualifying ticket. But this is not all. The 10 songs placed either third or fourth in each Heat received a second chance to qualify to the Grand Final. Two of them went through.

About the show

The fifth semi-final of Meldifestivalen 2024 took place at the Lofbergs Arena in Karlstad. This was tonight’s running order:

Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable Chelsea Mucho – Controlla Jay Smith – Back to my roots Elecktra – Banne maj Annika Wickihalder – Light Medina – Que sera

Marcus & Martinus with Unforgettable won the Heat and qualified directly to next Saturday’s final. The televote then determined also the second direct finalist, which was Medina with the entry Que sera .

Medina – Que sera with 82 points Annika Wickihalder – Light with 79 points Jay Smith – Back to my roots with 73 points Chelsea Mucho – Controlla with 42 points Elecktra – Banne maj with 28 points

Annika Wickihalder and Jay Smith qualified for the run off vote.

Run off vote for the Grand Final (Second Chance)

A total of 10 acts were on the ballot for the run off vote for the final two spots in the Grand Final. They were the third and fourth placed in the five heats of this year’s selection:

Elisa Lindström – Forever yours Adam Woods – Supernatural Dear Sara – The silence after you Fröken Snusk – Unga & Fria Klaudy – För dig Gunilla Persson – I won’t shake (La La Gunilla) Albin Tingwall – Done getting over you Scarlet – Circus X Annika Wickihalder – Light Jay Smith – Back to my roots

The last two lucky acts were Annika Wickihalder with Light and Jay Smith with Back to my roots.

The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2024

Hence, the Grand Final is know ready to start with its 12 entries. The winner will be determined via a combined jury/televote deliberation and will represent Sweden and the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö. Being the Host country, Sweden is directly qualified to the Final on Saturday 11 May 2024.

This is the line-up of next Saturday:

Smash into pieces – Heroes are calling

– Heroes are calling Lisa Ajax – Awful liar

– Awful liar Liamoo – Dragon

– Dragon Maria Sur – When I’m gone

– When I’m gone Jacqline – Effortless

– Effortless Cazzi Opeia – Give my heart a break

– Give my heart a break Danny Saucedo – Happy that you found me

– Happy that you found me Dotter – It’s not easy to write a love song

– It’s not easy to write a love song Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable

– Unforgettable Medina – Que sera

– Que sera Annika Wickihalder – Light

– Light Jay Smith – Back to my roots

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

Carina Berg will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of the Swedish national selection- Melodifestivalen 2024.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 entries have partaken at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury has selected 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs were determined by SVT.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT