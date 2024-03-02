Tonight: Festival da Cançao 2024 Semi-final #2

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Second Semifinal of Festival da Cançao 2024.



Portugal will be continuing with its traditional national selection Festival da Cançao this evening.

How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2024 Semi-final #2 at 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for a ticket to the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2024, only six of them will proceed to the next stage of the 2024 Portuguese national selection. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Jorge Gabriel and Sonia Araujo.

Festival da Canção 2024

The 2024 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 24 February, 02 and 09 March.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2023 Mimicat represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Ai Coraçao‘ achieving a 23rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: RTP

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv