UK: Olly Alexander speaks all things Eurovision with Graham Norton

The 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, graced an exclusive special show ‘Graham Norton meets Olly Alexander’ where he spoke all things Eurovision and unveiled more details about his upcoming Eurovision participation and his song ‘Dizzy’.

Olly Alexander released his Eurovision 2024 entry ‘Dizzy’ yesterday and premiered the official music of the song. He had a tete a tete with Graham Norton where he spoke about his favourite Eurovision acts and entries: Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014), Loreen (Sweden 2012), Pastora Soler (Spain 2012), Chanel (Eurovision 2022), Silvia Night (Eurovision 2006) etc.

Olly also speaks how ‘Dizzy‘ came about and was selected to go to Eurovision, the song was not written specially for the competition. He goes to speak about the inspiration and story behind ‘Dizzy‘. He wants to give a memorable and impressive performance when he hits the Eurovision stage in Malmo.

The British Eurovision hopeful is a self confessed Eurovision and has been watching the competition since he was very young. He is proud and honoured to represent the United Kingdom at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Olly was born in Harrogate, Yorkshire, namely the city which hosted the 1982 Eurovision Song Contest.

The BBC press release reads:

Olly Alexander is preparing to fulfil one of his biggest life ambitions – to represent the United Kingdom in the much-loved Eurovision Song Contest. Ahead of the grand final in May, Olly joins fellow Eurovision lover and commentator Graham Norton to talk candidly about competing in Sweden. As an extra treat for Eurovision fans, Olly reveals the first full play of the music video on TV for his Eurovision song Dizzy. The clock is ticking, and with just two months to go before Olly heads to Malmö, Sweden, where this year’s contest will take place, he is in competition mode. He and Graham, both self-confessed Eurovision obsessives, analyse the competition and run through the other countries’ acts Olly will be up against.

You can watch Graham Norton Meets Olly Alexander below courtesy of the BBC below:

You can watch the official music video of ‘Dizzy’ below:

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC