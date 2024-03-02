Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Tonight we will be travelling up north to the magnificent Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, for the traditional Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin 2024. Iceland selects its Eurovision act and entry for Malmo this evening.

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to select the 2024 Icelandic Eurovision entry and act.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2024 at 20:45 CET via the following channels:

RUV

RUV webstream

About the show

Songvakeppnin 2024 will be hosted by Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson. The Grand Final will be held at the Laugardalshöll in Reykjavik. A total of 5 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The top 2 acts after a jury/televoting deliberation will proceed to the Super Final. The 2024 Icelandic Eurovsision act and entry will be determined via 100% public televoting deliberation during the Super Final.

The Participants

VÆB – “Bíómynd” Hera Björk – “Scared of Heights” ANITA – “Downfall” Bashar Murad – “Wild West” Sigga Ózk – “Into the Atmosphere”

About Songvakeppnin 2024.

Songvkeppnin 2024 consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts competed in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal have qualified to the Grand Final. Hence 4 acts proceeded to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final was rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo on Saturday 02 March 2024.

The Songvkeppnin 2024 Agenda

17/02/2024 – Semi-final #1

24/02/2024 –Semi-final #2

02/03/2024– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

Source: RUV

photo credit: RUV/ Mummi Lu