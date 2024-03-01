Sweden: Melodifestivalen Semi-final #5 snippets released

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the six competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2024’s Fifth Semifinal.

  1. Marcus & Martinus – «Unforgettable»
  2. Chelsea Mucho – «Controlla»
  3. Jay Smith – «Back To My Roots»
  4. Elecktra – «Banne Maj»
  5. Annika Wickihalder – «Light»
  6. Medina – «Que Sera»

The Fifth Semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2024 will be held on Saturday 24 February at the Lofbergs Arena in Karlstad.

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

  • 03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
  • 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
  • 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
  • 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
  • 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
  • 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

