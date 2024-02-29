Netherlands: Joost Klein premieres his Eurovision entry ‘Europapa’

The 2024 Dutch Eurovision hopeful, Joost Klein, has premiered his Eurovision entry ‘Europapa’.

Joost Klein was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Joost has released his Eurovision entry ‘Europapa’.

Joost is 26 year old and has gained much fame, name and recognition both at home in the Netherlands and overseas namely in Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He is an accomplished musician, artist and lyricist.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS