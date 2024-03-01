UK: Olly Alexander releases his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’

The 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, has premiered his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’ today.

Olly Alexander was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the British flag at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

The word is out! Olly has premiered his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy‘.

Olly Alexander says:

I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying “dizzy from your kisses” so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out. Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals. We were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80’s like Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.

Olly has released his Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’:

Olly’s UK Eurovision song, Dizzy, has been composed and written by Olly Alexander and Danny L Harle. The music video has been directed by Colin Solal Cardo.

All three Eurovision 2024 shows will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC