Cyprus: Silia Kapsis releases her Eurovision entry ‘Liar’

Silia Kapsis was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. She has released her Eurovision entry ‘Liar‘ today:

Silia Kapsis is of Greek and Cypriot origin and hails from Australia. The multi facetted Australian born Cypriot Eurovision 2024 representative is currently in Athens working on her Eurovision 2024 rehearsals and preparations.

Silia’s Eurovision entry has been composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopolous and Elke Tiel.

Cyprus at Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1991 and is yet to win the event. Aphrodite’s island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when Eleni Foureira took Europe by storm with her mega hit ‘Fuego’, achieving an amazing 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: CyBC

Photo credit: CyBC