Dora 2024 kicked off last night in Zagreb with 12 acts competing for 8 spots in the Grand Final. The show was held at the HRT Studios in the Croatian capital.

The 2024 French Eurovision hopeful Slimane graced the event and performed his ESC entry ‘Mon Amour’ for the Croatian audience.

The following 8 acts have qualified to the Grand Final:

Notably Let 3, the 2023 Croatian Eurovision representatives are in contention for the right to represent Croatia for the second consecutive time with their entry ‘Baba Roga’ which featured Severina (Croatia 2006).

Dora 2024 will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

22/o2/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. 12 songs will compete in each semi-final, the top 8 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a public televoting deliberation. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Grand Final.

The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

