France: Slimane gives a mesmerizing performance of ‘Mon Amour in Croatia

The 2024 French Eurovision Slimane hopeful graced the Dora 2024’s First Semi-final last night and mesmerized the Croatian audience with a magnificent performance of his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour’.

Slimane was a special guest at the 2024 Croatian national selection last night where he performed three songs including his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour‘.

Slimane flew to Zagreb, Croatia yesterday in order to grace the First Semi-final of Dora 2024. He was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the French colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT