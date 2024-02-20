Bonsoir la Belgique, may we have your votes please? The land of Sandra Kim, Barbara Dex and more recently of Gustaph, is ready for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The internally selected artists Mustii has unveiled his cards for Malmö. Everyone, this is Before the party’s over.

Eurofans might still be singing the 2023 queer anthem Because of you, proudly presented by Gustaph on the stage of Liverpool. Things have changed: French-speaking broadcaster RTBF has released this morning the entry competing for Belgium at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. Discover Before the party’s over:

About Mustii

33 year-old singer and actor Thomas Mustin, aka Mustii, is the Belgian representative at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. He was internally selected by the Belgian French-speaking broadcaster RTBF, as announced already late August 2023. Mustii then became the first known act for Malmö.

Mustii has released two studio albums in more than a decade of musical career: 21st century boy in 2018 and It’s happening now in 2022. His last last single Skyline entered the official Belgian Ultratop 50 charts, peaking at number 25.

More recently he appeared on television at permanent judge of Drag Race Belgique, currently offering its second season.

Mustii will sing for Belgium in the second half of the second semi final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday 9 May.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2023 Gustaph defended the Belgian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry Because of you achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: RTBF/PIAS