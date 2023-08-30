Belgium: Mustii will fly to Malmö!

The 2024 Eurovision season has well and truly kicked off! Belgium is the first country to confirm its act for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. Mustii will have the grand honour of defending the Belgian colours at Eurovision 2024.

RTBF, the Belgian national broadcaster has selected Mustii via an internal selection in order to represent Belgium at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Mustii (Thomas Mustin) is a celebrated Belgian actor, composer, author and singer who has gained much fame and name thanks to his successful career in the theater, cinema Netflix, television and music. He has released 2 albums.

More details regarding his Eurovision entry will be unveiled in due course.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2023 Gustaph defended the Belgian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Because of you’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

Source: EBU/RTBF

Photo credit: RTBF /EBU