Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Söngvakeppnin 2024 kicked off tonight in Iceland with its First Semi-final. We have the first two Songvappnnin 2024 finalists!

Tonight saw the First Semi-final of Songvakeppnin 2024 take place at the TrueNorth film studio in Fossaleyni, Iceland with a total of 5 acts battling for the 2 spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson.

The following two acts from today’s semi-final have qualified to the Songvakeppnin 2024 Grand Final:

Songvkeppnin 2024 consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final might be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 4 or 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo on Saturday 02 March 2024.

17/02/2024 – Semi-final #1

24/02/2024 –Semi-final #2

–Semi-final #2 02/03/2024– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

Source: RUV

photo credit: RUV