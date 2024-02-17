Denmark: Saba wins the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024!

Denmark has decided for Eurovision 2024! Saba was declared the winner of the 2024 Danish national final DMGP with ‘Sand’ .

Saba was crowned the winner of DGMP 2024 and will have the grand honor of defending the Danish colors at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden with ‘Sand’.

The 2024 Danish national final -DMGP was held at DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen and hosted by Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro.

A total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Malmo during tonight’s show. The 2024 Danish Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart‘.

Source: DR

Photo credit: DR/ William Green