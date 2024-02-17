Tonight: Finala Nationala 2024 in Moldova

Good evening this is Chisinau calling! We’re off to Moldova for the 2024 Moldovan Eurovision national final- Finala Nationala!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Finala Nationala 2024 at 18:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 11 acts will be battling tonight for the golden ticket to Malmo. The winner will be awarded the right to represent Moldova at Eurovision 2024,

The 2024 Moldovan Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

Nicoleta Sava– Bravo Valeria Pasha– Anti Princess Reghina Alexandrina – Contrasens Viola Julea – Light up! OL – No Time No Space Sasha Letty – DNA Natalia Barbu – In the middle Y-Limit- REVOLUTION Catalina Solomac –Fever Victor Gulick – Fever Iulia Teleucă –Runaway

Amongst the competing acts we have a former Moldovan Eurovision acts: Natalia Barbu (Moldova 2007).

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: TRM

Photo credit: TRM