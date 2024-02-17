Good evening Europe, this is Copenhagen calling! We are heading back to Scandinavia tonight for the 2024 Danish national final – DMGP 2024.

Following Norway and Finland the next Nordic country to determine its Eurovision 2024 entry and act is Denmark!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of DMGP 2024 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

DR 1

DRTV

DR webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Danish national final- Dansk Melodi Prix 2024. The show will be held at the DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen and will be hosted by Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro.

The 2024 Danish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation.

The Participants

Basim – Johnny

– Johnny Saba- Sand

Sand Janus Wiberg – I Need Your Love

– I Need Your Love Aura Dione -Mirrorball of Hope

-Mirrorball of Hope Chu chu – The Chase (Zoom zoom)

The Chase (Zoom zoom) RoseeLu -Real Love

-Real Love Stella -Sign Here

-Sign Here Ublu-Planetary Hearts

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

Source: DR

Photo credit: DR