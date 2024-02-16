Tonight: Das deutsche Finale 2024 in Germany

Guten abend Europe, this is Cologne calling! We are heading all the way to Germany for the 2024 German national final-Eurovision Song Contest – Das deutsche Finale 2024!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2024 German national final –Eurovision Song Contest – Das deutsche Finale 2024 at 22:05 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 9 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 in Malmo. The 2024 German Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 international jury- public televoting deliberation .The show will be held in Berlin and will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

Mary Roos (Germany 1972/1984), Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014/ Eurovision winner), Riccardo Simonetti, Florian Silbereisen, Alli Neumann will be special guests during the show.

The Participants

NinetyNine – “Love On A Budget” Leona – “Undream You” Isaak – “Always On The Run” GALANT– “Katze” Floryan – “Scars” Bodine Monet – “Tears Like Rain” Ryk – “Oh Boy” Marie Reim – “Naiv” Max Mutzke – “Forever Strong”

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 66 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Blood and Glitter‘.

Source: NDR/ARD

Photo credit: NDR/ARD