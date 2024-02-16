Poland: Eurovision 2024 artist announcement on 19 February

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster has announced today that the 2024 Polish Eurovision hopeful will be revealed on Monday 19 February.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken 25 times in our beloved song contest. In 2023 Poland was represented by Blanka at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Solo‘.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU