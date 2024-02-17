Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Tonight we will be travelling up north to the magnificent Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, for the traditional Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin 2024.

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to select the 2024 Icelandic Eurovision entry and act.

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semifinal of Söngvakeppnin 2024 at 20:45 CET via the following channels:

RUV

RUV webstream

About the show

Songvakeppnin 2024 will be hosted by Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson. The first semifinal will be held at the TrueNorth film studio in Fossaleyni. A total of 5 acts will be battling for two spots in the Grand Final during tonight’s show.

The Participants

ANITA – Stingum af

– Stingum af Blankiflúr – Sjá þig

– Sjá þig Ceasetone – Ró

– Ró Sunny – Fiðrildi

VÆB – Bíómynd

About Songvakeppnin 2024.

Songvkeppnin 2024 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final might be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 4 or 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo on Saturday 02 March 2024.

The Songvkeppnin 2024 Agenda

17/02/2024 – Semi-final #1

– Semi-final #1 24/02/2024 –Semi-final #2

–Semi-final #2 02/03/2024– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

