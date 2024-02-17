Moldova: Natalia Barbu will fly to Malmo!

We have a winner in Moldova! Natalia Barbu was crowned the winner of the 2024 Moldovan national final and will be flying to Malmo.

A total of 11 acts battled for the golden ticket to Malmo during tonight’s show. The 2024 Moldovan national final was held in Chisinau. Natalia Barbu was declared the winner of the competition and will have the grand honour of representing Moldova at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden with ‘In the middle’.

The 2024 Moldovan Eurovision act and entry will be determined via a 50/50 public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: TRM

Photo credit: TRM