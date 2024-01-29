The Benidorm Fest 2024 has officially kicked off in Benidorm last night with the iconic Orange Carpet and Opening Ceremony which was held at Benidorm Palace.

RTVE officials, the Benidorm Fest 2024 Core Team, City of Benidorm officials, the 2024 Benidorm Fest competing acts, some of the 2022 and 2023 Benidorm Fest competing acts graced the event. The Spanish national broadcaster organized a dazzling and glitzy Opening Ceremony.

Ana Maria Bordas (Benidorm Fest Co-Director/ Spanish Head of Delegation/ Reference Group member, Steering Group Member; EBU TV Committee vice-president), Cesar Vallejo ( RTVE/ Benidorm Fest 2024 co-director), Maria Eizaguirre Comendador (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation) graced the event.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest 2024 hosts: Marc Caldero, Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014) and Ana Prada looked stunning and elegant.

We bring the highlights from the Orange Carpet event in Benidorm courtesy of RTVE. The Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts at the Orange Carpet:

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision representative Blanca Paloma mesmerised the guests with a magical performance during the Opening Gala.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The shows will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

Photo credit: RTVE

Source: RTVE