Eurovision 2024: Semi-final pot distribution unveiled

Malmo is all set to welcome the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The Semi-final Allocation Draw and official Host Insignia Handover Ceremony will be held in Malmo on Tuesday 30 January at 19:00 PM CET. The EBU has revealed the semi-final allocation pot distribution.

Host Insignia Handover Ceremony

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joan Anderson, will officially hand over the keys to the Mayor of Malmo, Ms. Katrin Stjernfeldt Jamme in Malmo during the ceremony.

A grand ceremony will be organized for the occasion where Malmo will officially take over from Liverpool as the Eurovision host city.

The ceremony will be carried out in the presence of Mr. Martin Osterdahl (EBU’s executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest) who will give a short speech on behalf of the EBU.

The Host Insignia Handover Ceremony will be followed by the semi-final allocation draws. Both the draws and Host Insignia Ceremony will be hosted by Farah Abadi and Pernilla Mansson Colt.



Semi-final allocation draw: Pot allocation



A total 31 countries have been divided into 5 pots and will be distributed equally into each of the 2 semi-finals by a draw. The draw will determine which country will compete in which semi-final.

Pot 1

Albania

Austria

Switzerland

Croatia

Serbia

Slovenia

Pot 2

Australia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Pot 3

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Ukraine

Pot 4

Cyprus

Greece

Malta

Ireland

Portugal

San Marino

Pot 5

Belgium

Czechia

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Moldova

Poland

16 countries will compete in one semi-final whilst 15 countries will compete in the other. The draw will be supervised by EBU’s Executive Supervisor Mr.Martin Osterdahl.

First/second half of semi-final allocation draw

During the draw we will also get to know if the participating countries will perform in the first half or second half of their respective semi-final. As in previous years, the exact running order will be determined by the producers of the show.

From each semi-final, ten countries will proceed to the Grand Final on 11 May, joining the six pre-qualified countries (Sweden, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy).

In total, 26 countries will be represented in the Grand Final.

Big 5 semi-final voting draw



The Big 5 (Italy, France, UK, Spain and Germany) countries and Sweden (Eurovision 2023 winner) will vote in the semi-finals too.

A draw will also determine which country will vote in which semi-final.

Running order to be determined by late March



A total of 37 countries will compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo next May.

The exact running order of the 31 countries competing in the 2 semi-finals on 07 and 09 May will be determined by the producers of the show by late March.

The Big 5 (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy) and Sweden are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final on 11 May.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: eurovision.tv

