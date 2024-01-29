Spain: RTVE releases fresh pictures of the Benidorm Fest 2024 stage

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has released fresh pictures of the Benidorm Fest 2024 stage in Benidorm.

Rehearsals are in full swing in Benidorm for Benidorm Fest 2024 as the First Semi-final is set to be held tomorrow Tuesday 30 January. The accredited media, RTVE officials, Generalitat Valenciana officials and the City of Benidorm officials visited the venue and got to see the stage in full action.

We bring some fresh pictures from the Palau De Deportes D’Illa in Benidorm courtesy of RTVE:

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The shows will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

Photo credit: RTVE

Source: RTVE