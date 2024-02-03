Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2024 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, concludes tonight with its Grand Final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024. RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has been working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary and entertaining show.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final at 22:15 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 8 acts will battle during tonight’s show for the goldent ticket to Eurovision 2024. The winner will be determined after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The show will be held at the Palacio de Deportes de L’Illa in Benidorm and will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo, Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision representative Blanca Paloma will hand over the Benidorm Fest 2024 trophy to the winner tonight.

The Participants

Nebulosa

Angy Fernandez

Miss Caffeina

Sofia Coll

Almacor

Jorge Gonzalez

St. Pedro

Maria Pelae

The Jury

Lee Smithurst (UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC)

(UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC) David Tseruyan (Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV)

(Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV) Marta Piekarska (Polish Head of Delegation/TVP)

(Polish Head of Delegation/TVP) Nicoline Riefsing (Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director)

(Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director) Angela Carrasco (singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress)

(singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress) Carlos Baute (singer, presenter, composer/actor)

(singer, presenter, composer/actor) Guille Milkwa y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer)

y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer) Beatriz Luengo (Singer, dancer, composer, actress)

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest consists of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts are competing in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts battled in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final have qualified to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final tonight.

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury consists of both international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE