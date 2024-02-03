Tonight: Melodifestivalen Semi-final #1 in Sweden

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2023 will be kicking off tonight in Malmo with its first semi-final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The first semifinal of Meldifestivalen 2024 will be held in Malmo. A total of 6 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and for 2 spots for the run off vote at the end of Semi-final #5.

Participants

Adam Woods – «Supernatural» Samir & Viktor – «Hela Världen Väntar» Melina Borglowe – «Min Melodi» Elisa Lindström – «Forever Yours» Lisa Ajax – «Awful Liar» Smash Into Pieces – «Heroes Are Calling»

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

Carina Berg will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of the Swedish national selection- Melodifestivalen 2024.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



(Malmo Arena) 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



(Scandinavium) 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



(Vida Arena) 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



(Stiga Sports Arena) 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 entries will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury has selected 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs were determined by SVT.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT