Tonight: Vidbir 2024 Grand Final in Ukraine

Good evening Europe this is Kyiv calling! We are heading to the majestic Ukrainian capital for the Ukrainian national final- Vidbir 2024.



Ukraine is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining national final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Ukrainian National Final- Vidbir 2024 at 17:00 CET via the following channels?

UA:PBC Kultura Channel

UA:PBC Kultura Channel web stream

UA:PBC Eurovision webstream

UA: PBC Official Eurovision Youtube channel

About the show

A total of 11 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 during tonight’s show. The 2024 Ukrainian national final will be hosted by and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator), Julia Sanina (Eurovision 2o23 hostess/ The Hardkiss) and Vasyl Baidak.

The 2024 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2024 Ukrainian national final jury consists Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine), Andrii Danylko aka Verka Serduchka (Ukraine 2007) and Serhii Tanchynets.

The Participants

YAKTAK– Lalala INGRET- Keeper NAZVA– Slavic English ANKA– Palala Drevo– Endless Chain Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil– Teresa & Maria MELOVIN– Dreamer SKYLERR– Time is running out Dial–Place I Call Home YAGODY– Tsunamia NAHABA– GLASSS

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC