Luxembourg: Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 hosts unveiled

RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has unveiled he hosts for the forthcoming edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest.

Désirée Nosbusch, Melody Funck, Raoul Raos and Loïc Juchem will have the grand honour of hosting the very first edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Desiree Nosbusch as she hosted the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest in Luxembourg. Desiree has come a long way since her Eurovision days, having acted in more than 60 international movies. She is a well know actress, tv host and movie director.

Luxembourg Song Contest 2024

The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg on Saturday 28 January.

A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Luxembourgish national final will be broadcast live on RTL Tele Luxembourg.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years with a magnificent national final. The 8 lucky competing acts of the 2024 Luxembourgish national final:

Joel Marques Cunha Naomi Aye EDSUN Krik One Last Time TALI Angy & Rafaela CHAiLD

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg