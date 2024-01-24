Spain: RTVE unveils Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final Running Order

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has revealed the Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final allocation and running order.

RTVE is working from strength to strength for the forthcoming Spanish 2024 national final- Benidorm Fest and its aiming to showcase an extraordinary show next week.

Lerica will open the First Semi-final whilst Nebulossa will close the show on Tuesday 30 January. Maria Pelae will open the Second Semi-final whilst Almacor will close the she whow on Thursday 1 February.

Semi-final #1

Lerica Noan Sofia Coll Mantra Miss Caffeina Quique Niza Angie Fernandez Nebulossa

Semi-final #2

Maria Pelae Dellacruz MARLENA st. Pedro Jorge Gonzalez Yoly Saa Roger Padros Almacor

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The shows will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

Photo credit: RTVE

Source: RTVE