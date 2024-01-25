Denmark: DMGP 2024 competing acts and entries revealed

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the eight Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 competing acts and entries.
DR held a special press conference at its headquarters in Copenhagen in order to officially present the eight DMGP 2024 competing acts:
- Basim– Johnny
- Saba- Sand
- Janus Wiberg– I Need Your Love
- Aura Dione -Mirrorball of Hope
- Chu chu –The Chase (Zoom zoom)
- RoseeLu -Real Love
- Stella -Sign Here
- Ublu-Planetary Hearts
About DMGP 2024
The 2024 Danish national final -DMGP is scheduled to be held on Saturday 17 February at the DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen. The show will be hosted by Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro. A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo.
The 2024 Danish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation. The show will be broadcast live on Saturday 17 February at 20:00 CET on DR 1 and DRTV.
Denmark in Eurovision
Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).
The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.
Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart‘.
Source: DR/ESCToday
Photo credit: DR