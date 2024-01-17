Spain: Chanel releases her debut album ‘Agua’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative, Chanel, has released her debut album ‘Agua’ including her iconic Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Chanel shot to fame in Spain when she won the very first edition of Benidorm Fest with her mesmerizing performance of ‘Slo Mo‘. She went on to represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin conquering Europe with her dazzling staging and performance and achieving an honorable 3rd place in the competition.

Chanel’s debut album comes exactly 2 years after her Benidorm Fest 2022 victory with twelve fabulous tracks including her mega hits ‘Slo Mo’, ‘Clavaito’, ‘Loka’ etc. The album has been released by Sony Music Spain.

Chanel says:

Agua! (Water!)…Finally! And with the most organic title I could ever imagine, comes my first studio album. The creative process has been an adventure, both artisticly and personally. I have learned and understood who I am…and at this point of my career I am many things. Like water, I have multiple versions and I sing them, I dance them and I enjoy them all. I am two acts and twelve songs. I invite you to listen to this album with an open heart and a prepared dance. You are going to sing and dance. Llego la Mami… Agua!

Agua the Album

Clavaíto (with Abraham Mateo)

Vuelta y vuelta

Ping Pong (with Ptazeta)

Loka (with Maikel Delacalle)

P.M.

Hasta que Amanezca (with Ze Felipe & Rocco Hunt)

Ahora que no te tengo (with FMK)

Lucky Me

SloMo

Sin sal

House Party

Agua

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final, thus giving Spain its best Eurovision result in the competition since 1995.

Source: Sony Music Spain

Photo credit: Sony Music Spain