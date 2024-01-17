Moldova: Finala Nationala 2024 running order determined

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order for the forthcoming Moldovan national final- Finala Nationala 2024.

A special draw was held at the TRM Headquarters in Chisinau in order to determine the running order of the 2024 Moldovan national final. Nicoleta Sava will open the show whilst Iulia Teluca will close the national final.

Nicoleta Sava– Bravo Valeria Pasha– Anti Princess Reghina Alexandrina – Contrasens Viola Julea – Light up! OL – No Time No Space Sasha Letty – DNA Natalia Barbu – In the middle Y-Limit- REVOLUTION Catalina Solomac –Fever Victor Gulick – Fever Iulia Teleucă –Runaway

Notably the 2007 Moldovan Eurovision representative Natalia Barbu is back in the game and will be vying to represent her homeland for the second time at Europe’s favorite television show.

Nicoleta Sava’s entry ‘Bravo‘ has been composed and penned by the Spanish Dream Team Rafael Artesero (Spain 2011, Andorra 2005, 2006, Belgium 2014) and Jose Juan Santana Rodriguez ( San Marino 2012/ Montenegro 2009).

The 2024 Moldovan national final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 17 February with a total of 11 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2o24. The 2024 Moldovan Eurovision act and entry will be determined via a 50/50 public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: TRM

Photo: TRM