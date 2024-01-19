Germany: Das Deutche Finale 2024 acts and entries revealed

NDR, the German broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing acts at the forthcoming German national final- Das Deutche Finale 2024.

The 2024 German national final- Das Deutche Finale 2024 is scheduled to be held on Friday 16 February in Berlin and will broadcast live on Das Erste, eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek at 22:00 CET. The show will be hosted by none other than Barbara Schöneberger.

The ‘Das Deutche Finale 2024’ competing acts and entries have been revealed:

Galant- Katze

A total of 9 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. NDR/ ARD have announced 8/9 competing acts. The 9th act will be determined on February 8th via a special show ‘Ich will zum Eurovision’.

Max Mutzke is no new name when it comes to Eurovision, as he represented Germany at the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest in Istanbul.

The 2024 German Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined international jury/public voting deliberation.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

Source: NDR

Photo credit: NDR