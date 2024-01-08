Luxembourg: Luxembourg Song Contest entries to premiere on 9 January

RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be premiering the eight Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 entries tomorrow, Tuesday 9 January.

The songs will be unveiled on Tuesday 9 January via RTL Luxembourg’s various social media platforms, RTL’s official website and RTL Radio throughout the course of the day:

Angy & Rafa Ela – 07:10am

CHAiLD- -08:20am

EDSUN- 09:40am

Joel Marques- 10:20am

Krick- 11:40am

Naomi Aye-12:10pm

One Last Time- 13:10pm

TALI-14:50pm

Luxembourg Song Contest 2024

The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg on Saturday 28 January.

A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Luxembourgish national final will be broadcast live on RTL Tele Luxembourg.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg