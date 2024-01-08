Luxembourg: Luxembourg Song Contest entries to premiere on 9 January

RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be premiering the eight Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 entries tomorrow, Tuesday 9 January.
The songs will be unveiled on Tuesday 9 January via RTL Luxembourg’s various social media platforms, RTL’s official website and RTL Radio throughout the course of the day:
- Angy & Rafa Ela – 07:10am
- CHAiLD- -08:20am
- EDSUN- 09:40am
- Joel Marques- 10:20am
- Krick- 11:40am
- Naomi Aye-12:10pm
- One Last Time- 13:10pm
- TALI-14:50pm
Luxembourg Song Contest 2024
The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg on Saturday 28 January.
A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Luxembourgish national final will be broadcast live on RTL Tele Luxembourg.
Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years with a magnificent national final. The 8 lucky competing acts of the 2024 Luxembourgish national final:
Source: RTL Luxembourg
Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg