Latvia: Supernova 2024 acts and entries to be unveiled on 9 January

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, will be unveiling the Supernova competing acts and entries on Tuesday 9 January.

The potential Latvian Eurovision 2024 candidates will be unveiled tomorrow. Latvia will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry via Supernova once again.

The Latvian broadcaster received 108 songs for Supernova 2024, the competition is set to be held in February.

Agnese Strause-Kublina (LTV Editorial for Children, Youth and Music Programs) says:

We have received 108 unique and personal compositions in a wide variety of musical genres, which proves that music is a universal language that unites us all. The response of musicians to participation in the competition and the annual active involvement of the audience in voting proves how important it is for each of us that Latvia is represented in honor In the Eurovision song contest, which is watched by millions of viewers around the world, the song sounds bright and convincing on the biggest stage in Europe.

The 2024 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation at the Supernova 2024 Grand Final.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Sudden Lights represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Aija‘.