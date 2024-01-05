Norway: Melodi Grand Prix 2024 competing acts unveiled

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcasters has unveiled the eighteen MGP 2024 competing acts today during a special press conference in Oslo.

Melodi Grand Prix 2024 will consist of four live televised shows ( 3 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final), the competition is set to kick off on Saturday 13 January in Oslo and will conclude on Saturday 3 of February in Trondheim.

Marion Ravn and Fredrik Solvang will host the competition.

The Norwegian 2024 national final for Eurovision 2024 will be held at the Trondheim Spektrum, in Trondheim, whilst the semi-finals will be held in Oslo.

A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2024 Norwegian national selection which will run over the course of 4 weeks. Six acts will be battling in each of the three semi-finals, three acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final.

13/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #1

20/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #2

27/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #3

03/02/2024- MGP 2024 Grand Final

The competing acts

Semi-final #1 ( 13 January)

Margaret Berger – ‘Oblivion’

– ‘Oblivion’ Myra- ‘Heart on fire’.

‘Heart on fire’. Ingrid Jasmin -‘Eya’

-‘Eya’ Gothminister – ‘We Come Alive’

– ‘We Come Alive’ Fredrik Halland – ‘Stranded’

– ‘Stranded’ Mathilde SPZ ft. Chris Archer & Slam Dunk-‘Woman Show’

Semi-final #2 ( 20 January)

Gate -‘Ulveham’

-‘Ulveham’ Super Rob, Erika Norwich – ‘My AI’

– ‘My AI’ Mileo- ‘You’re Mine’

‘You’re Mine’ Eli Kristin – ‘Touch of Venus’

– ‘Touch of Venus’ Dag Erik and Anne Fagermo – ‘Judge Tenderly of Me’

– ‘Judge Tenderly of Me’ Farida- ‘Heartache’

Semi-final #3 ( 27 January)

KEiiNO – ‘Damdiggida’

– ‘Damdiggida’ MIIA – ‘Green Lights’

– ‘Green Lights’ Annprincess -‘Save Me’

-‘Save Me’ Thomas Jenssen – ‘Take Me To Heaven’

– ‘Take Me To Heaven’ MISTRA – ‘Waltz of Death

– ‘Waltz of Death Vidar Villa– ‘MER’

Notably two former Norwegian Eurovision acts are vying to represent Norway at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time: KEiiNO (Norway 2019) and Margaret Berger (Norway 2013).

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘, achieving an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: NRK/ Julia Marie Naglestad